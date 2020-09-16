Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not yet too late': France says Lebanon must act to deliver new cabinet

Former prime minister Saad al-Hariri, a Sunni whose support was critical to Adib's nomination, said no sect had the exclusive right to the Finance Ministry or other portfolios. In a tweet, Hariri said rejecting the idea of switching control of ministries was frustrating "the last chance to save Lebanon and the Lebanese", referring to the French initiative.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:36 IST
'Not yet too late': France says Lebanon must act to deliver new cabinet

France said on Wednesday it was not too late for Lebanon's politicians to form a government to save the nation from a crippling economic crisis, after they missed a deadline this week to create a cabinet.

Lebanon is grappling with a financial meltdown and is facing the biggest threat to its stability since a 1975-1990 civil war. French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a lead role in the international effort to rescue the country from disaster, visiting twice since a massive explosion at Beirut port on Aug. 4 ripped through the city and compounded Lebanon's problems.

But Lebanon's rival sectarian factions failed to deliver on a commitment to Macron to form a cabinet of specialist ministers by Sept. 15 to start reforms demanded by donors to trigger aid flows. "It is not yet too late. Everyone must assume their responsibilities and finally act in the sole interest of Lebanon," a French presidency official told Reuters, saying politicians must back the prime minister-designate's efforts.

Mustapha Adib has been seeking to appoint ministers so they can begin work on a French roadmap. Sources say he has sought to switch control of ministries, many of which have been held by the same factions for years. But major Shi'ite Muslim and Christian players in the sectarian power-sharing system have complained that Adib, a Sunni Muslim, has not been consulting them.

"It appears that some did not understand or did not want to understand that the French initiative is the last opportunity to save Lebanon and to prevent its disappearance," Walid Jumblatt, the leader of Lebanon's Druze community, wrote on Twitter. He echoed comments by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who said last month that Lebanon could disappear without critical reforms.

Simon Abi Ramia, a lawmaker in the Christian Free Patriotic Movement, said on Twitter that Lebanon faced a critical 24 hours in which either the "logic of reason" would win and a government would emerge or Adib would step down. The French roadmap sets out milestones for a new government, ranging from resuming stalled talks with the International Monetary Fund to fixing the broken electricity system.

But the plan has stumbled at the first hurdle as Lebanon's political elite, who have overseen years of industrial-scale state corruption, have bickered over how the cabinet is formed. The most significant objections have come from Shi'ite Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah. He has insisted on naming the finance minister, a post he has decided on since 2014.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, supports his position, telling President Michel Aoun on Tuesday that Shi'ite ministers must be approved by Shi'ite parties and that the finance minister should be a Shi'ite, sources say. Former prime minister Saad al-Hariri, a Sunni whose support was critical to Adib's nomination, said no sect had the exclusive right to the Finance Ministry or other portfolios.

In a tweet, Hariri said rejecting the idea of switching control of ministries was frustrating "the last chance to save Lebanon and the Lebanese", referring to the French initiative. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha 45, a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal...

No proposal regarding legislation for regulation of OTT service providers at present: Dhotre

The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal at present regarding legislation for regulation of Over-The-Top OTT service providers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI has given its recommendations on...

Video shows MP minister, Cong worker pushing each other

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and a Congress worker pushing each other when the former tried to meet Manjhi community protesters in Gwaliors Phool Bagh area. Th...

Belarus charges protest leader Kolesnikova with undermining national security

Belarus investigators have officially charged Maria Kolesnikova, a protest leader, with incitement to undermine national security, the Investigative Committee said in a statement on Wednesday. Kolesnikova was charged with calling for action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020