Fadnavis writes to Centre requests roll back of ban on onion exports
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to lift the ban on onion exports.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:44 IST
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to lift the ban on onion exports. "I request you to roll back the decision to ban the export of onions with immediate effect. The onions of Maharashtra have a credible demand in the international market and the farmers get reasonable prices for it," Fadnavis said in the letter.
"The farmers are troubled due to the ban on the export of onions. I am hopeful that you will a reasonable decision in this regard soon," he added. Earlier on September 15, the government banned the export of all varieties of onions except those cut, sliced or broken in powder form, with immediate effect.
The move was apparently aimed at increasing domestic supply and reducing prices which have risen in the recent past to Rs 35 to 40 in Delhi. In a notification, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated, "In exercise of the power conferred by Section 3 of the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, read with para 1.02 and 2.01 of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Export policy of the onions. For the item description at Serial Number 51 and 52 of Chapter 7 of Schedule 2 of ITC (HS) Classification of Export and Import items, with immediate effect."
The ban includes Bangalore rose onions and Krishnapuram onions. "The export of all varieties of onions as described is prohibited, with immediate effect. The provisions under Transitional Arrangement (Para 1.05 of the FTP 2015-20) shall not be applicable under this notification," the notification read. (ANI)
