Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia accuses U.S. of promoting revolution in Belarus, toughens stance

On Wednesday, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, accused Washington of working behind the scenes to overthrow Lukashenko in a coup, some of Moscow's strongest rhetoric over the crisis yet. "Essentially we are talking about a poorly disguised attempt to organise another 'colour revolution' and an anti-constitutional coup, the goals and objectives of which have nothing to do with the interests of Belarusian citizens," he was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:54 IST
Russia accuses U.S. of promoting revolution in Belarus, toughens stance
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia on Wednesday accused Washington of trying to foment a revolution in Belarus, where it sent its defence minister for talks on military ties, in a sign that Moscow's support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was hardening. Mass protests since an Aug. 9 election marred by vote-rigging allegations have posed the biggest threat yet to Lukashenko, and the Kremlin's backing has become vital for his chances of extending his 26-year rule.

The former Soviet state farm boss travelled to Russia on Monday for his first talks with President Vladimir Putin since the crisis began, coming away with a $1.5 billion loan to prop up his Soviet-style command economy. On Wednesday, Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, accused Washington of working behind the scenes to overthrow Lukashenko in a coup, some of Moscow's strongest rhetoric over the crisis yet.

"Essentially we are talking about a poorly disguised attempt to organise another 'colour revolution' and an anti-constitutional coup, the goals and objectives of which have nothing to do with the interests of Belarusian citizens," he was quoted by RIA news agency as saying. He accused Washington of funding anti-government bloggers and training activists through NGOs and of backing others including opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who fled the country for Lithuania amid a police crackdown.

"According to the SVR's information, the United States is playing a key role in Belarus," he said. Russia has long blamed the West for revolutions such as Georgia's 2003 Rose Revolution, and Ukraine's 2003-04 Orange Revolution, in which Russia said the West backed the protesters.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu flew into Minsk on Wednesday and held talks with Lukashenko, who said he had asked Putin to supply Belarus with several types of weapon. He did not specify which weapons he had requested from Putin and the Kremlin later denied Putin and Lukashenko had discussed supplying Belarus with new arms, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia and Belarus are currently holding joint military drills that run until late September. Lukashenko said the two countries should plan more drills of the same kind. Moscow is a close ally that sees Belarus as a buffer against NATO and a vital export corridor for its oil.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia would provide the first $1 billion tranche of its loan to Belarus by the end of the year and deliver the remainder next year. The loan, to be denominated in Russian roubles and U.S. dollars, will help Belarus and its state companies honour their debt obligations and support financial stability, Siluanov said.

Moscow's support for Belarus belies an awkward personal relationship between Putin and Lukashenko, who for years has played Russia off against the West in order to extract political gain from the Kremlin. Echoing Naryshkin's comments, Lukashenko accused the United States of partnering with Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic and Ukraine to target his government.

"The tactics of the organisers were based on the classic American textbook of colour revolutions," he said.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher threatens to jump off 4th floor of MLA hostel, rescued

To draw attention to his demand, a teacher threatened to end his life by jumping off the fourth floor of MLA hostel here on Wednesday, but was rescued by the police after counselling amid high drama that lasted for more than two-and-a-half ...

Buccaneers WR Godwin in concussion protocol

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is in the concussion protocol, coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday. Godwin, 24, exhibited no symptoms Monday or Tuesday but had some Wednesday, Arians said. Godwin, the Bucs leading receiver in ...

Cong councillor proposes to name street in south Delhi after Sushant Singh Rajput

SDMC Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt has proposed to name a stretch of road in south Delhi after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation SDMC has sent the proposal...

Maha CM seeks cooperation from all parties over Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting and urged the parties to set aside their political differences to fight the legal battle for implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education. The Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020