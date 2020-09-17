PM devoted to service of the nation, welfare of poor: Amit Shah
Shah also said that under Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life. "Birthday greetings to country's most popular leader Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of poor.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:28 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country's most popular leader is devoted to the service of the nation and the welfare of the poor. Shah also said that under Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life.
"Birthday greetings to country's most popular leader Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of the poor. "In the form of Modi Ji, the country has got a leader who has connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
The home minister said the poor of the country, who have been deprived of their rights for decades, have been provided with houses, electricity, bank accounts, and toilets, while poor mothers were provided with gas connections through the Ujjwala scheme. "All of them have been given a respectable life. All this has been possible only due to the unwavering determination and strong will of Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said.
Shah said it is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve 'Maa Bharati' under the leadership of "such a great leader @narendramodi Ji who spends every moment of his life making a strong, secure, self-reliant India". "I, along with crores of people of the country, with Modi Ji good health and long life," he said.
The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday.
