PM extends Mahalaya greetings to countrymen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Mahalaya on Thursday

"This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone's life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya!" he said in a tweet. Incidentally, it is also the prime minister's birthday on Thursday.