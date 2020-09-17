Bhutan PM wishes Modi on 70th birthday
Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Thursday wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and expressed confidence that India will achieve greater transformation under his leadership. "The people and government of Bhutan convey prayers for your success and well being on Your Excellency's 70th birth anniversary," Tshering said in a post on Twitter.
"Under your leadership, we are confident that India will continue to achieve even greater transformation," he added. Responding to the birthday greetings, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Bhutanese prime minister for his warm good wishes and prayers.
"We cherish the India-Bhutan friendship as a shining example of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbours," Modi said in a post on Twitter..
