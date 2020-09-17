Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP celebrates 'Telangana Liberation Day', demands 'official celebration' by State govt

BJP workers celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day on Thursday and hoisted the national flag at its State office in Nampally, Hyderabad. Party workers have also demanded that the State government celebrate the day officially.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:34 IST
BJP celebrates 'Telangana Liberation Day', demands 'official celebration' by State govt
BJP member of Telangana Legislative Council N. Ramachander Rao while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

BJP workers celebrated the Telangana Liberation Day on Thursday and hoisted the national flag at its State office in Nampally, Hyderabad. Party workers have also demanded that the State government celebrate the day officially. While speaking to ANI, BJP Member of Telangana Legislative Council N Ramachander Rao expressed his happiness over the occasion and said that BJP will continue to put pressure on the State government until they celebrate the day officially.

"This is the day when Hyderabad State (now Telangana) had merged into Indian Union back in 1948 with the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Few parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka also are celebrating this day as liberation day as they were a part of the then Hyderabad State," he said while remembering the history of Telangana state under the Nizam. "For the last 20 years, BJP had been demanding to celebrate September 17th of every year as Telangana Liberation Day from the previous government as well as the current government. However, TRS party under the leadership of KCR, who during Telangana agitations had promised to celebrate the libertarian day officially, today under the pressure of AIMIM is not celebrating the day," he added.

Rao added that since it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, as part of the celebrations, 'Seva' activities are also being conducted across the State. Prominent leaders of BJP from the State, including K. Laxman, had taken part in the celebrations held here.

Earlier on September 14th, BJP had launched a week-long campaign namely 'Seva Saptah' to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country. As part of the celebration, for the past one week, BJP workers have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps, and eye-check up camps. This campaign was launched by the party President J P Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will continue till September 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

DIAL opens general aviation terminal for private jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL on Thursday announced the launch of Indias first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA. With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milest...

African Energy Chamber to launch book on post-COVID-19 energy roadmap

The African Energy Chamber will launch the book African Energy Road to Recovery How the African energy industry can reshape itself for a post-COVID comeback in December The book will contain data, insight, analysis and interviews, and will ...

Amarinder Singh thanks Gardkari for road project in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for accepting the states proposal to approve the 72-km stretch of the Beas-Mehta-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road project under...

New law to protect Thai fishermen seen boosting child labour

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Teenagers could work as unpaid interns on Thai fishing vessels in a proposed change to the law that activists fear will encourage child labour.An amendment to a ministeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020