Empowerment of women not just clarion call but motto of my life: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of his life.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of his life. "We started the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and faced skepticism. It was still adopted by other states. It is extremely important to uplift women for the progress of society. The empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of my life," Chouhan said in a video conference addressing Anganwadi workers.
Later in a tweet, Chouhan said, "To make a strong country and the state, children must be given adequate nutrition. Healthy children will make a strong nation. With a joint effort, this target will be accomplished." "On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we start 'Poshan Mahotsav', he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today. The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate PM Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)
