Left Menu
Development News Edition

Empowerment of women not just clarion call but motto of my life: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of his life.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:35 IST
Empowerment of women not just clarion call but motto of my life: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking in a video conference in Bhopal on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of his life. "We started the Ladli Laxmi Yojana and faced skepticism. It was still adopted by other states. It is extremely important to uplift women for the progress of society. The empowerment of women is not just a clarion call but the motto of my life," Chouhan said in a video conference addressing Anganwadi workers.

Later in a tweet, Chouhan said, "To make a strong country and the state, children must be given adequate nutrition. Healthy children will make a strong nation. With a joint effort, this target will be accomplished." "On the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we start 'Poshan Mahotsav', he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today. The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20 to celebrate PM Modi's birthday by distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

DIAL opens general aviation terminal for private jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL on Thursday announced the launch of Indias first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA. With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milest...

African Energy Chamber to launch book on post-COVID-19 energy roadmap

The African Energy Chamber will launch the book African Energy Road to Recovery How the African energy industry can reshape itself for a post-COVID comeback in December The book will contain data, insight, analysis and interviews, and will ...

Amarinder Singh thanks Gardkari for road project in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for accepting the states proposal to approve the 72-km stretch of the Beas-Mehta-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road project under...

New law to protect Thai fishermen seen boosting child labour

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Teenagers could work as unpaid interns on Thai fishing vessels in a proposed change to the law that activists fear will encourage child labour.An amendment to a ministeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020