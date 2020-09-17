Arunachal CM tests negative for COVID-19

Left Menu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19. A good news for everyone, especially the people of Arunachal Pradesh that our Chief Minister @PemaKhanduBJP ji has tested negative for COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19. He had tested positive for the virus on September 15.

Khandu, who is currently in home isolation in New Delhi, tweeted that he has tested negative for coronavirus after he conducted a repeat test on Wednesday. I had undertaken a repeat Covid19 RT-PCR test yesterday. Because of the wishes and prayers of each one of you, I am glad to inform that I have tested NEGATIVE. Thank you all. #WearMask #StaySafe, Khandu wrote on his official twitter handle.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju has expressed happiness over Khandus test result. A good news for everyone, especially the people of Arunachal Pradesh that our Chief Minister @PemaKhanduBJP ji has tested negative for COVID-19. Let's pray for him to remain healthy and continue to serve the people with full dedication, Rijiju, who hails from the north eastern state, tweeted.

In a tweet on Tuesday Khandu had said, I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy." He had said that he has self-isolated himself and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure. Khandu went to the national capital on an official visit on September 12.

So far, seven lawmakers of the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Besides Khandu, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang, Education Minister Taba Tedir and BJP state unit President Biyuram Wahge have tested positive for the virus.

State BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom is among the infected lawmakers. The two other MLAs who tested positive for COVID-19 positive are Jummon Ete Deori and Dorjee Wangdi Kharma.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total 6,692 COVID-19 positive people with 1,892 active cases. The rest 4,787 people have recovered from the disease. Thirteen people have succumbed to the contagion in the state.

