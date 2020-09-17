Left Menu
Delhi LG, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

I pray to the almighty for good health, long and dynamic life for you."  "@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life, the Chief Minister wished the prime minister in his tweet. Baijal also wrote a letter to the prime minister in which he congratulated him on his birthday and said he was a source of inspiration for his contribution to make India a world leader.

Delhi LG, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long life. Baijal tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the almighty for good health, long and dynamic life for you."  "@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life, the Chief Minister wished the prime minister in his tweet.

Baijal also wrote a letter to the prime minister in which he congratulated him on his birthday and said he was a source of inspiration for his contribution to make India a world leader. "You are a promoter of new ideology, a source of infinite energy, excellent personality, and a charismatic achiever. Your contribution to make India a 'Vishwaguru' is a source of inspiration for us," Baijal said in his letter.

There is prosperity and happiness in the country and it has been strengthened more through your work of public welfare, Baijal said. He wished that the prime minister's guidance and "skilful leadership" was always available to the country.

