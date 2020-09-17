Nagaland Governor, CM wish Modi on his birthday

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and state BJP President Temjen Imna Along too wished Modi on the day.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is Gods blessings for India. On the auspicious occasion of his birthday, my heartfelt prayers for his long and healthy life. May he continue to lead the nation to ever greater glory! Ravi said in a tweet.

Rio said Your visionary and decisive leadership is instrumental in building & strengthening India's global recognition for transformative reforms. I wish you good health, happiness & many more years of dedicated service to the nation, he tweeted.

Patton said Under your exemplary leadership, our country continues to grow from strength to strength. He prayed for Modi's long and healthy life and that he continues to lead the nation for many years to come.

BJP Nagaland unit organised a special programme here on the occasion. Nagaland BJP president and Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna in his birthday message to Modi wished him to lead the country for long and build the foundation of a democratic, secular and prosperous India and bring peace to Nagaland.

He asked the party workers in the state to remember Modis slogan of sabka sath, sabka vikas and spread awareness of various flagship programmes of the Centre for the uplift of farmers, widows, empowerment of the girl child, the needy, mudra loan for entrepreneurs and the uneducated. It is the time in the history of the nation that a leader like Narendra Modi is trying to bring the whole nation together by winning the hearts of every citizen of the country, including farmers and children and the poorest of the poor, he said.

Marking the occasion as Sewa Saptah, the BJP conducted free eye check up and blood donation camps, besides visiting the sick in hospitals and planting trees. The programme ended with a special prayer for Modi led by Pastor Temjenmongba Sempo.