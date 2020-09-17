Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump questions if 2020 presidential result can ever be accurate

Trump, lagging his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in public opinion polls, has continued to make unsubstantiated attacks on voting by mail as vulnerable to fraud as state officials embrace it as an alternative to in-person balloting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:42 IST
Trump questions if 2020 presidential result can ever be accurate

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his unfounded attacks on mail-in voting on Thursday, suggesting the result of the 2020 presidential race could never be accurately determined in a Twitter post that would undermine the legitimacy of any winner. Trump, lagging his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in public opinion polls, has continued to make unsubstantiated attacks on voting by mail as vulnerable to fraud as state officials embrace it as an alternative to in-person balloting during the coronavirus pandemic. Election experts who have studied decades of U.S. elections say fraud is rare.

"Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to 'voters,' or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!" Trump said in a tweet. Sixteen states require an excuse to vote absentee, such as illness or travel. The other 34 states allow any registered voter to request a mail ballot. Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the latter system is prone to fraud although Americans have long voted by mail.

One in four ballots in 2016 were cast by mail. The Nov. 3 election promises to be the nation’s largest test of voting by mail, and the two major parties are locked in numerous lawsuits that will shape how millions of Americans exercise their right to vote.

Democratic voters, meanwhile, are embracing mail ballots at rates well ahead of their Republican counterparts, according to data from recent state and local elections. The trend has alarmed Republicans, more than two dozen Republican officials from six politically competitive states told Reuters last month. They worry Democrats will bank significantly more mail-in votes by November, a deficit that may be tough to overcome if the pandemic depresses turnout on Election Day.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor appoints new distributor in Colombia

TVS Motor Company on Thursday said it has entered into a new distribution partnership in Colombia. The company has tied up with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS Auteco SAS, a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia, TVS Motor Company said in a s...

Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan

Flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020