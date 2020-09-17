Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese PM-designate to hold more talks in faltering bid to appoint cabinet

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Thursday he would give more time for talks about the formation of a new government as his faltering efforts raised doubts about a French initiative to lift the country out of a deep economic crisis. France has been leaning on Lebanon's sectarian politicians to form a new cabinet and embark on reforms to exit the crisis that is the worst facing the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:35 IST
Lebanese PM-designate to hold more talks in faltering bid to appoint cabinet
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MustaphaAdib1)

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Thursday he would give more time for talks about the formation of a new government as his faltering efforts raised doubts about a French initiative to lift the country out of a deep economic crisis.

France has been leaning on Lebanon's sectarian politicians to form a new cabinet and embark on reforms to exit the crisis that is the worst facing the country since its 1975-1990 civil war. But a deadline of Sept. 15 that politicians had promised Paris they would meet has already been missed. The process has been bogged down as Lebanon's dominant Shi'ite Muslim factions, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and Amal Movement, have insisted on naming Shi'ite ministers in the cabinet and said these must include the finance minister.

Political sources say Adib has been working on proposals to switch control of ministries, many of which have been held by the same factions for years, as he seeks to deliver a government of specialist ministers to deliver reforms mapped out by France. Lebanese media reports had indicated he might step down.

But after meeting President Michel Aoun, Adib said he had agreed "to hold off a bit to give more time for consultations". "I presented to the president the difficulties that are facing forming the government," he said. "I know full well that we do not have the luxury of time. And we count on everyone's cooperation."

Adib, a Sunni Muslim, was designated prime minister on Aug. 31 by a clear majority of Lebanese parties under French pressure. He enjoys the backing of former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni politician. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Amal chief, became more insistent on naming the finance minister after Washington last week imposed sanctions on his senior aide for corruption and for enabling Hezbollah, political sources from several parties say.

The aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, is a former finance minister. The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on two Lebanon-based companies and one individual it said were linked to Hezbollah, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted Lebanon-based Arch Consulting and Meamar Construction.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

NIA questions Ker Minister Jaleel for over 8 hours; No need

Kerala Minister K T Jaleel was questioned for over eight hours on Thursday by the NIA probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case, prompting the opposition to intensify protests demanding his resignation, but Chief Minister Pinarayi...

Harsimrat's resignation a gimmick to fool farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called the resignation of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the farm bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament as nothing more than a gimmick. The minister quit the Narendra Modi g...

France to implement extra COVID measures in two new cities

France is to implement extra measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic in the cities of Lyon and Nice, the health minister said, adding to the three other regions deemed as virus red zones where additional measures are already in place. The mi...

Sliding banks put an end to European stocks' winning streak

European shares broke a four-day winning run on Thursday, with banks reeling from the prospect of near-zero interest rates for a prolonged period, while a technology stock sell-off continued on Wall Street, piling pressure on European tech ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020