SP, Cong youth wings protest against unemployment in Noida on PM's bday

PM Modi had said frying 'pakode' is also a job, hence we are frying fritters," SP's senior local leader Raghvendra Dubey said. Around 70 IYC workers gathered at Sector 18 with a symbolic funeral procession that intended to march to the city magistrate's office and hand him over a memorandum of its demands from the government over the unemployment situation.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:00 IST
Youth wings of opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress took to streets of Uttar Pradesh's Noida to protest the "unemployment" situation on Thursday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The SP's Yuv Jan Sabha workers fried 'pakode' (fritters), while Indian Youth Congress (IYC) functionaries carried out a symbolic funeral procession on city roads.

The anti-BJP government protests by the youth wings were held as part of their parent parties' similar demonstrations elsewhere on the day Prime Minister Modi turned 70. Over a dozen SP workers gathered near Nithari village where they set up cooking equipment and fried fritters, in a jibe at Modi's 2018 remark where he had said jobs done by street vendors, like selling 'pakoda' should also be considered employment.

Holding placards with anti-unemployment slogans, the party workers raised slogans against the BJP-led governments in the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh. "A Centre for Indian Economy study says 12 crore people lost jobs within a month of the lockdown. The GDP (gross domestic product) also contracted by 23.9 per cent during the quarter. PM Modi had said frying 'pakode' is also a job, hence we are frying fritters," SP's senior local leader Raghvendra Dubey said.

Around 70 IYC workers gathered at Sector 18 with a symbolic funeral procession that intended to march to the city magistrate's office and hand him over a memorandum of its demands from the government over the unemployment situation. "The funeral procession was symbolic of people committing suicide due to the situation of unemployment in Noida and elsewhere in the country," IYC's Deepak Bhati told PTI.

"However, we were stopped at the Atta Peer Chowk by the local police. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we decided to end the march and handed over the memorandum of our demands to the police," he said. In the memorandum, the IYC has urged the Centre to change its "anti-youth" policies and ensure employment for them, Bhati said.

Congress's district unit head Shahbuddin had also joined the protest led by IYC's Noida president Purshottam Nagar, he said..

