Protests in violation of COVID-19 norms: Ker CM warns of stringent action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said at least 385 cases had been registered and 1,131 people arrested for taking part in "various violent protests" against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the past week, demanding his resignation.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said at least 385 cases had been registered and 1,131 people arrested for taking part in "various violent protests" against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the past week, demanding his resignation. Cases have been registered against two MLAs, party workers of Congress, Youth Congress, BJP, Mahila Morcha, ABVP, KSU, MSF, Yuva Morcha and Muslim League among others in connection with the protests since September 11.

"Such careless protests have played a major factor in increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The violent protests by activists without wearing masks or following social distancing cannot be encouraged," he told reporters here. The opposition parties have been staging protests, demanding resignation Jaleel after he was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in accepting consignments of Holy Quran brought from UAE through diplomatic channels.

Jaleel on Thursday appeared before the National Investigation Agency, one of the central agencies probing the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage. The statement of the minister, on the import of Quran, was recorded, a source close to the minister told PTI later.

Vijayan warned that those who engage in violent protests and destroy private and public property will be charged under stringent sections of the Disaster Management Act and Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance. The opposition agitation has turned violent in several places, with police using lathi charge and water cannons to chase away the activists, many of whom were injured in the action. At least 12 police officers were also injured in the clash.

