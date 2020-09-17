Left Menu
Harsimrat Badal's resignation mere theatrics; too little, too late: Cong

The Congress on Thursday termed Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal's resignation from the Union cabinet as theatrics and asked why she did not oppose the farm-related ordinances when they were cleared by the Cabinet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:53 IST
The Congress on Thursday termed Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Badal's resignation from the Union cabinet as theatrics and asked why she did not oppose the farm-related ordinances when they were cleared by the Cabinet. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dubbed her resignation as "theatrics", saying it is "too late, too little". "Harsimrat Kaur's decision to quit the Union Cabinet is another in the long chain of theatrics being enacted by Shiromani Akali Dal which has still not quit the ruling coalition. It's motivated not by any concern for farmers but to save their own dwindling political fortunes. Too little too late," Singh tweeted. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why the Akali Dal is still a part of the NDA coalition and why Badal has not resigned from the Lok Sabha in protest against the farm legislations. "The Akali Dal should stand with the truth while moving beyond symbolic moves. Why did Harsimrat ji not oppose the anti-farmer ordinances when the Union cabinet was approving them? "Why don't you resign from the Lok Sabha? Why does the Akali Dal party not withdraw support from the Modi government? Don't indulge in drama and stand with the farmers," he said in a tweet in Hindi. He also took a swipe at JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, saying he should have at least enacted the drama of Badal by resigning from his post. "Dushyant ji, you should have at least enacted Harsimrat's drama of resignation by quitting the post of deputy chief minister. The post is dear to you, why not the farmers? There is certainly some mystery, farmers will never forgive you. The JJP, which is BJP's ally, is a partner in BJP's crime of snatching the bread and butter of farmers," he tweeted. The Punjab Congress on Badal's resignation tweeted, "Social Distancing: Resign but stay in Government!" Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Union Cabinet, yet SAD remains a member of the NDA.

"This half-hearted step shows the real intention of the SAD. This resignation is not one on principle, but an attempt to hoodwink the public," he tweeted. "Till this week the SAD leaders have held press conferences fully supporting the GoI. It is clear from their stance that this is nothing more than a gimmick that the people of Punjab will see through," he said.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar tweeted, "Double speak of Sukhbir Badal on farm ordinances led to the inevitable. Akali Dal not only lost face in the process but ended up losing ministerial berth also." The Congress has been attacking the Akali Dal leadership for standing with the BJP over the alleged anti-farmer legislations brought in Parliament for passage.

