Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chouhan lauds Modi, launches schemes on his birthday

The CM also unveiled a state-level "nutrition management strategy and administered a vow to people to make MP a 'Suposhit Pradesh' (malnutrition-free state) during a programme, he said. The states eight lakh children with varying degrees of malnutrition will get sweet milk powder under the mahotsav that commenced on the birthday of the Prime Minister," he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:45 IST
Chouhan lauds Modi, launches schemes on his birthday
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "God's blessing to the country" as he launched welfare schemes on the latter's 70th birthday. Among other schemes, Chouhan launched Poshan Mahotsav (Nutrition Festival) under which milk was distributed to eight lakh children in the state.

Besides, he transferred Rs 75.55 crore in accounts of 3,56,443 girls under the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme on the occasion, a public relations department official said. The CM also unveiled a state-level "nutrition management strategy and administered a vow to people to make MP a 'Suposhit Pradesh' (malnutrition-free state) during a programme, he said.

The states eight lakh children with varying degrees of malnutrition will get sweet milk powder under the mahotsav that commenced on the birthday of the Prime Minister," he said. Greeting the PM, Chouhan said Modi has taken a vow to serve the poor and weaker sections of the society. Modi is a blessing of God for Bharat.

He said a number of welfare programmes are being launched on the occasion of Modis birthday. The entire week will be observed as the Gareeb Kalyan Saptah (Poor welfare week), Chouhan said.

The 'Poshan Mahotsav' was simultaneously organised at more than 97,000 anganwadi centers in the state. Later, the chief minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme that he launched in 2005 and which has been emulated by other states also.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus outbreak

The major Canadian province of Ontario will clamp down on social gatherings in response to reckless careless people who are spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. Separately, Canadas top medical of...

More Iranian nationals charged in US with hacking crimes

For the third straight day, federal prosecutors have announced criminal charges accusing Iranian nationals with conducting cyberattacks in the US, with the charges this time targeting a member of Irans elite Revolutionary Guard. The most re...

Delhi Master Plan 2041: DDA holds online meet with residents of plotted housing colonies

Seeking to engage the public and stakeholder groups in the formulation of the Master Plan of Delhi MPD 2041, a meeting was held on Thursday between DDA officials and several residents and representatives of resident welfare associations RWA...

Man of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame denied bail in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Thursday denied bail to Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film Hotel Rwanda, saying the terrorism and other charges against him are serious and he should remain in detention for another 30 days. Rusesabagina, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020