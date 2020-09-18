Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action against fake news won't affect media freedom: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday clarified that the police arrangements to take action against fake news is not targetted at any specific individuals and will not affect media freedom in any way.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-09-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 01:44 IST
Action against fake news won't affect media freedom: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing media on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday clarified that the police arrangements to take action against fake news is not targetted at any specific individuals and will not affect media freedom in any way. It may be recalled that the Kerala government had set up an anti-fake news division to prevent the spread of misinformation on coronavirus in the state. There is also a fact check division under the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) to check the facts of news and messages, especially on social media.

Recently, the Chief Minister had announced that the police will take stringent action against those indulging in spreading fake news in the state. Briefing the media, the Chief Minister said, "Fake news is not just a matter of harm or good to any individual, organisation or government. We must recognise that it is a disaster that affects society as a whole. The spread of fake news endangers democracy itself."

"There have been instances where even traditional media, which we consider to be experts in pursuing political goals and sometimes increasing circulation, have engaged in such activities," he said. Vijayan further said, "The government would like to keep a tab on fake news without infringing upon the rights and freedom of media. Mainstream media organisations should ensure that they should not publish fake news."

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic started spreading its tentacles in the state, social media platforms were flooded with fake news and misinformation. "This move is not targetted at any individual or organisation. It is part of our social commitment, a move to protect the lives and property of our citizens. I request all media outlets that uphold media ethics and morality to fully cooperate in this fight against fake news," Vijayan said.

The objective of the anti-fake news division is to bust fake news, share authentic government information, create educational content that encourages people to be more alert and sensitive to misinformation and work closely with the police to bring the culprits to book. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign-finance related charges.Prosecutors said they h...

Germany to improve safety of Jewish sites after Halle attack

Germany is providing 22 million euros USD 26 million to improve security of synagogues and other Jewish sites in the country following an anti-Semitic attack last year. The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist...

Judge temporarily blocks U.S. Postal Service changes, citing mail slowdown

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the United States Postal Service from making operational changes that states say threaten the timely delivery of election mail. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said ...

Eovaldi, Devers help Red Sox defeat Marlins

Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings against his former team as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Plawecki snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth, and Rafael Dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020