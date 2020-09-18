Left Menu
Bills on Agriculture sector are anti-farmer, they should be opposed: Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that the three agriculture-related bills are anti-farmer' and they should be opposed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:23 IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that the three agriculture-related bills are anti-farmer' and they should be opposed. Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh said, Congress government had made APMC Act (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer Bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials."

"They (BJP government) are also ending co-operatives by making changes in the Banking Regulation Act. All these four anti-farmer ordinances should be seen in totality. These ordinances should be opposed," Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said. He added, "I congratulate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for her resignation in support of farmers and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala should understand that he should not support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer a big defeat in future. He should support farmers."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last evening. Furthermore, the President has directed Narendra Singh Tomar to take the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

On Thursday, Harsimrat had resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills. (ANI)

