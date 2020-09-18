Left Menu
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre over new Agriculture Bills

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed the Central government over the passage of agricultural reform Bills in Lok Sabha, adding that the Bills are against the interest of "farmers, labourers and poor people".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:03 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Centre over new Agriculture Bills
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaking with ANI on Friday over agricultural reform Bills.. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday slammed the Central government over the passage of agricultural reform Bills in Lok Sabha, adding that the Bills are against the interest of "farmers, laborers and poor people". "I have been saying from the beginning that the government of the National Democratic Alliance is against the interest of farmers, laborers, poor people. These people want to force these bills. These Bills are completely anti-farmer," Yadav told ANI.

He said that these Bills will "harm" the farmers and will have an "adverse impact" on the country. Yadav's remark comes after three ordinances were promulgated to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. Besides Punjab, farmer protests have been witnessed in Telangana and Haryana.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha had passed two bills related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing after a debate with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that the legislation will "end license raj" and farmers will be free to sell their agricultural produce as per their own choice. The President had on June 5 this year promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020.

