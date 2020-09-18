Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Referendum and regional votes test Italy's coalition parties

If the referendum passes, the electoral system will need to be overhauled. REGIONAL BATTLEGROUNDS At present, four of the regions up for grabs are run by the centre-left Democratic Party (Tuscany, Puglia, Marche, Campania) and two by the right (Liguria and Veneto).

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:08 IST
FACTBOX-Referendum and regional votes test Italy's coalition parties

Italy holds seven regional elections and a constitutional referendum on Sunday and Monday, with an alliance of rightist parties looking certain to make gains at the expense of divided government partners. Here is a breakdown of the ballots and some of the key battles to look out for.

WHO CAN VOTE AND WHEN Voting takes place on Sept. 20 from 7.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. (0500-2100 GMT) and again on Sept. 21 from 7.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. (0500-1300 GMT). Exit polls on the main races are expected when voting closes on Monday. The referendum ballots will be counted first followed by the regional votes.

The referendum covers the whole nation. The regional votes are being held in Tuscany, Puglia, Liguria, Marche, Veneto, Campania and Valle d'Aosta, accounting for some 36% of Italy's 51.56 million voters.

There are also mayoral elections in 962 municipalities, including Venice, Bolzano and Reggio Calabria. REFERENDUM REDUX

Italians are being asked if they want to reduce the number of lawmakers to 400 from 630 in the lower house and to 200 from 315 in the upper house. The measure has been championed by the co-ruling 5-Star Movement and has lukewarm backing from most other parties. The referendum is expected to pass. If it doesn't, the result would represent a stinging defeat for 5-Star. 5-Star says the reduction will save Italy money and streamline parliamentary processes. Opponents say the savings will be minimal and warn the cuts will disrupt committee work. If the referendum passes, the electoral system will need to be overhauled.

REGIONAL BATTLEGROUNDS At present, four of the regions up for grabs are run by the centre-left Democratic Party (Tuscany, Puglia, Marche, Campania) and two by the right (Liguria and Veneto). Valle D'Aosta is an autonomous region with a different party system.

The right, made up of the League, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia (Go Italy!), is projected to keep hold of its current regions and looks set to take Marche with relative ease. Puglia is leaning to the right, while the PD should retain Campania. Most attention is focused on Tuscany, a traditional leftist stronghold. The veteran PD candidate is neck-and-neck with Susanna Ceccardi, 33, a member of Matteo Salvini's League party.

FALLOUT Whatever the result, the national government is unlikely to fall, although a rout for coalition parties would put pressure on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to reshuffle his cabinet. If the PD loses Tuscany, party leader Nicola Zingaretti will come under internal pressure to step down.

By contrast, Salvini could be weakened within the right if Ceccardi fails to take Tuscany but candidates put forward by the Brothers of Italy win in Marche and Puglia. Surging support for the long-standing League chief in Veneto, Luca Zaia, also means that Salvini is not the undisputed party kingpin.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the U.S. using TikTok and WeChat starting SundayThe order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to combat Chinas malicious collection of Americ...

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a babys gender. The death occurred Thursday in the San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the US Fo...

China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045, official says

China aims to set up a space programme operating thousands of flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tons of cargo and passengers by 2045, state news agency Xinhua quoted an official as saying on Friday. China is trying to catch u...

Firefighter dies in California wildfire -U.S. Forest Service

One firefighter died battling a wildfire in Californias San Bernardino National Forest, U.S. Forest Service officials said on Friday. The firefighter, whose name was being withheld until next of kin are notified, died on Thursday while crew...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020