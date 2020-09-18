Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey upset by Sarraj's plan to step down in Libya -Erdogan

"A development like this, hearing such news, has been upsetting for us," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, adding that Turkish delegations may hold talks with Sarraj's government in the coming week. "With these meetings, God willing we will turn this issue towards the direction it needs to go," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:15 IST
Turkey upset by Sarraj's plan to step down in Libya -Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey was upset by news that Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, an ally, wants to quit next month and Ankara may hold talks with his government on the issue in the coming week.

Sarraj announced on Wednesday his intention to step down by the end of October. The move could feed political tensions in Tripoli amid new efforts to find a political solution to the country's conflict. "A development like this, hearing such news, has been upsetting for us," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, adding that Turkish delegations may hold talks with Sarraj's government in the coming week.

"With these meetings, God willing we will turn this issue towards the direction it needs to go," he said. Sarraj is head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, while eastern Libya and much of the south is controlled by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA). His departure could lead to infighting among senior GNA figures.

The civil war has drawn in regional and international powers and Turkey supports the GNA, while the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia back the LNA. Turkey helped the GNA turn back a 14-month LNA assault on Tripoli in June.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains affected crops like paddy, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables: Govt

Heavy rains in some parts of the country have affected standing crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, spices, fruits and vegetables, Parliament was informed on Friday. There have been extreme weather events in the form of heavy rains in ...

Soccer-Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Gareth Bale arrived at Luton Airport near London on Friday ahead of completing his imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur. Wales forward Bale, who left Premier league Spurs to join Real Madrid for a then world record 100 million euros 118.35 ...

Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London. The U...

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the U.S. using TikTok and WeChat starting SundayThe order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to combat Chinas malicious collection of Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020