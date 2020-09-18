Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kremlin chafes at Navalny team taking suspected evidence

The Kremlin accused colleagues of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday of hampering a Russian investigation by taking items from his hotel room out of the country, including a water bottle the colleagues claimed had traces of the Soviet nerve agent that German authorities said was used to poison Navalny.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:33 IST
Kremlin chafes at Navalny team taking suspected evidence

The Kremlin accused colleagues of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday of hampering a Russian investigation by taking items from his hotel room out of the country, including a water bottle the colleagues claimed had traces of the Soviet nerve agent that German authorities said was used to poison Navalny. Navalny's colleagues revealed Thursday that they removed the bottle and other items from the hotel room in Siberia and brought them to Germany as potential evidence. because they didn't trust Russian authorities to conduct a proper probe after the Krmlin's arch foe became critically ill on a flight to Moscow.

“Regrettably, what could have been evidence of poisoning was taken away,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on the domestic flight on Aug. 20 and was transferred to Germany for treatment at his wife's request two days later.

A German military lab later determined that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on a former Russian spy and his daughter in England, in 2018. Members of the Navalny team said they searched his hotel room in the city of Tomsk upon learning that he collapsed on the flight home. They said they packed half-empty plastic water bottles and other items and sent them on to Germany for further inspection to help investigate what they suspected to be his poisoning.

Navalny's colleagues said Thursday that a German laboratory subsequently found a trace of Novichok on a bottle from his hotel room. Top associate Georgy Alburov noted that the German experts concluded that the bottle did not contain the Novichok that Navalny consumed, saying he likely transferred a tiny trace of the toxic substance behind when he drank from the container after having already been poisoned.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the German lab conducted tests on “various samples from Mr. Navalny,” but neither she nor other German officials haven't given details of what samples were tested. The German government had no comment Friday on the Navalny team's statement that Novichok was found on the water bottle taken from Russia. Germany has said that independent tests by labs in France and Sweden backed up the military lab's findings.

The Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons also is having samples from Navalny tested. German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said those tests were ongoing and Germany had not received any results. The Kremlin reiterated that before Navalny's transfer to Charite Hospital in Berlin, Russian labs and a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk found no sign of a poisoning. Moscow has called for Germany to provide its evidence and bristled at the urging from Merkel and other Western leaders to answer questions about what happened to the politician.

“There is too much absurdity in this case to take anyone at their word,” Peskov said Friday. The kremlin spokesman charged that Germany and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have pointed to the other when Russia demanded access to the analyses and samples that allegedly demonstrated his poisoning.

“The OPCW's technical secretariat tells us, 'We don't know anything, turn to the Germans,' and the Germans tell us, 'We don't know anything, turn to the OPCW,'" he said. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, suggested Friday without offering any evidence that Western spy agencies could have poisoned Navalny to pave way for new sanctions against Russia.

Asked if the Kremlin agreed with Volodin's theory, Peskov replied, “We can neither agree nor disagree" with the claim. “The only way to shed light on this incident is to share information, biomaterials and evidence and to work together in analyzing the situation,” he said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Pieters moves into U.S. Open lead as Winged Foot shows teeth

Belgiums Thomas Pieters was making a morning charge at the U.S. Open on Friday, moving to the top of the second round leaderboard on a cold breezy day at Winged Foot Golf Club. After ideal scoring conditions on Thursday, Winged Foot looked ...

Delhi HC asks Gunjan Saxena for her take on IAF's depiction in movie based on her

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena to file an affidavit mentioning her take on the depiction of the Indian Air Force IAF and assessment on the content shown in the movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl...

Auto driver seeking double bedroom flat attempts self-immolation

A 46-year-old auto driver from Hyderabad, who was seeking a double bedroom flat that is being provided by the Telangana Government, tried to self-immolate in front of Pragati Bhawan on Friday.Speaking to ANI, M. Tirupatanna, Assistant Commi...

Nitish hails inauguration of Kosi rail mega bridge by PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Kosi Rail Mahasetu that will connect Mithila and Kosi regions of the state and end problems of people by cutting short their travel time s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020