Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha MPs meet NHRC officials over human rights violations in Maharashtra

"Nevertheless, the Commission will examine each and every incident mentioned in the representation of the alleged violation of human rights in various forms and if required, adequate measures by way of an enquiry will be initiated under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 00:43 IST
Rajya Sabha MPs meet NHRC officials over human rights violations in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A group of MPs on Friday met senior officials of the National Human Rights Commission alleging various incidents of human rights violations in Maharashtra. The group comprised Rajya Sabha members Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vikas Mahatme and Bhagwat Karad.

They visited the National Human Rights Commission and met with its member Jyotika Kalra, Secretary General Jaideep Govind and other officers, and submitting a representation, the NHRC said in a statement. "They have adverted to various incidents of human rights violations by state officials of Maharashtra, of different dates and at different places," the statement said.

It has also being submitted to the NHRC by them that "considering the failure on the part of the state authorities to address the basic human rights of the citizens whereby the right to life, freedom of speech, freedom of peaceful assembly, right to equality and other such inalienable rights of the citizens purported to have been violated by the state of Maharashtra". The Commission gave a patient hearing to the delegation, the rights panel said. It has been apprised to the members of the Parliament that in many of the cases, the Commission has already initiated proceedings by taking cognizance, it added. "Nevertheless, the Commission will examine each and every incident mentioned in the representation of the alleged violation of human rights in various forms and if required, adequate measures by way of an enquiry will be initiated under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993," the statement said. "If the Commission deems it fit and proper in appropriate cases, it may initiate spot enquiry, subject however to requirement under the law," it added.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Hookah bar attacked in Kolkata, one injured

One person was injured at a hookah bar in the metropolis following an attack by three miscreants in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident happened around 2 am when the three went to the hookah bar and started looking for the ...

Tennis-1,000 fans at Italian Open better than none, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic on Friday welcomed the Italian governments decision to allow up to 1,000 spectators for the final two days of the Italian Open in Rome. Professional sports events in Italy have been played without fans since ...

French Finance Minister tests positive for coronavirus

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, but had no symptoms and would continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.I tested positive for COVID-19 this evening, Le Maire sai...

FROM THE FIELD: Love in the time of COVID

American Faith Blanchard, met South Sudanese refugee and World Food Programme volunteer, Seme Ludanga, while she was working at a camp for displaced people in Uganda two years ago. In July this year they tied the knot at a physically dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020