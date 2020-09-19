Left Menu
Development News Edition

China slams Pompeo for 'spreading rumors' during South America trip

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 02:44 IST
China slams Pompeo for 'spreading rumors' during South America trip
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's embassies to Suriname and Guyana on Friday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of "spreading rumors" and "smearing" Beijing, after Washington's top diplomat criticized Chinese companies during a four-stop South America tour.

In a joint appearance with newly elected Surinamese President Chan Santokhi on Thursday, Pompeo said Chinese companies often do not compete on a "fair and equitable basis." "We've watched the Chinese Communist Party invest in countries, and it all seems great at the front end and then it all comes falling down when the political costs connected to that becomes clear," Pompeo said.

His comments came after a string of oil discoveries off the coast of Suriname, whose trade ties with China grew under the small South American country's former President Desi Bouterse, a military strongman who oversaw an economic collapse and lost a re-election bid to Santokhi earlier this year. China lent and invested heavily in resource-rich Latin America during the decade-long commodities boom that largely ended in 2014. The Trump administration has sought to highlight the heavy debts and economic deterioration those ties have left for close Chinese trade partners like Venezuela and Ecuador.

The Chinese embassy to Paramaribo said in a statement that "any attempt to sow discord between China and Suriname is doomed to fail." "We advise Mr. Pompeo to respect facts and truth, abandon arrogance and prejudice, stop smearing and spreading rumors about China," it added.

China's embassy to neighboring Guyana issued a similar statement later on Friday after Pompeo visited Georgetown, arguing Beijing "attaches no political strings in bilateral pragmatic cooperations." Santokhi had told reporters on Thursday that Suriname's relationship with China was not a topic of conversation in his meeting with Pompeo.

"It is not a question of making choices," he said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.DEATHS AND INFECTION...

Missile launch or storm repairs? Flurry of activity fuels speculation of N.Korea test

Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM, after a flurry of activity was detected at a key ba...

Brazil's Rio will restore 100 ICU beds to fight COVID-19 due to high utilization

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will put back in place some 100 ICU beds that had been dismantled in recent weeks in an effort to deal with COVID-19 patients, even though deaths seemed to be falling.Currently, the utilization of ICU be...

Twins C Garver returns, Odorizzi goes to IL

Fresh off losing three of four to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins on Friday announced a handful of roster moves that will see them regain one key piece of their battery, while they lose another. The club is reinsta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020