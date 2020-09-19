Democrat Schumer says Ginsburg vacancy should be filled by new president

Democrat Schumer says Ginsburg vacancy should be filled by new presidentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 05:39 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be filled until there is a new president.
"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," he said on Twitter.
