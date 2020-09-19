Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn parties question setting up of PM CARES Fund, allege it lacks transparency

By saying it is not open to RTI, you are running away from transparency," Moitra said. The Bill amends the provisions of the Income Tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM-CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:01 IST
Oppn parties question setting up of PM CARES Fund, allege it lacks transparency

Members of opposition parties like the Congress, DMK and the TMC on Saturday opposed in Lok Sabha the setting up of the PM CARES Fund, alleging that it lacked transparency. They were participating in a debate on the bill for giving effect to various compliance relief measures for taxpayers, including extending time limits for filing returns, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and tax benefits for donations to PM CARES Fund. "I can't understand the logic to have a separate fund. What is the difference between the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the PM CARES Fund," said N K Premachandran (RSP), who initiated the debate on The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

"Eight different Acts are being modified means substantial changes took place in eight Acts and one of the major Acts is the Income Tax Act of 1961," he said. He alleged the PM CARES Fund "lacks transparency as it is not audited by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Further RTI is also not applicable".

"The question of transparency and accountability is the main issue I want to highlight," he said. Opposing the Bill, Manickam Tagore (Congress) also raised the issue of transparency in the PM CARES Fund.

He wondered if a chief minister of any state can say that he will not disclose the spending under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. But PM CARES Fund is outside the ambit of Parliament and CAG, he said.

"What was the need of a private trust with the Council of Ministers as trustee indicating a conflict of interest," Tagore said. He alleged that just like demonetisation, the Modi government is providing another opportunity "to convert blackmoney into white".

Without naming anyone, he said "AA battery" is running the Modi government which is why "most of the government contracts are going to some particular companies". Echoing similar views, Gautham Sigamani Pon (DMK) alleged that the PM CARES Fund is "clearly a private trust".

Considering the trying times, Sigamani said, the government should consider reducing tax rather than cutting TDS. Mahua Moitra (TMC) too opposed the Bill. She said the PM CARES Fund is against public interest as it is not answerable to Parliament even though it collects funds from the public.

She said that 38 public sector companies contributed Rs 2,100 crore to the Fund. This is 70 per cent of the total corpus, she said, adding it should therefore be answerable to Parliament.

She also alleged that the Fund got money from Chinese firms like Tik tok banned by India and wondered why the government did not return the donations from such companies. Moitra questioned the need to institute a new fund (PM Cares Fund) when one already exists? "Prime Ministers will come and go, but the existence of a fund is not up for discussion? What is this need to name everything after one individual. "First, you are raising a fund on the basis of a public office. By saying it is not open to RTI, you are running away from transparency," Moitra said.

The Bill amends the provisions of the Income Tax Act to provide the same tax treatment to PM-CARES Fund as available to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. "The donation made to the PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100 per cent deduction under section 80G of the IT Act. Further, the limit on deduction of 10 per cent of gross income shall also not be applicable for donation made to PM CARES Fund," an official statement had said. Shriniwas Patil (NCP) also said there should be more transparency in the PM Cares Fund.

Backing the fund, Bhartuhari Mahtab (BJD) said he hoped the PM CARES Fund is not only created to tackle COVID-19 but also for different calamities. "Such type of calamity relief funds are nothing new in our country. I doubt in any other country such a clamour has been made to target a philanthropic trust, the manner in which it is being done in the country," Mahtab said.

Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) said the way tax relief has been given to those who donate money to the PM CARES Fund, similar relief should be extended to the fund created by the Maharashtra government. Supporting the bill, Subhash Chandra Baheria (BJP) said it proposes faceless assessment which is a big step in the interest of taxpayers. The Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday, proposes to extend the faceless assessment scheme to at least eight processes in income tax law.

It proposed faceless assessment of income escaping assessment, rectification, amendments and issuance of notice or intimation. Besides, collection and recovery of tax, revision and effect of orders and approval or registration.

Baheria further said that the government should take steps to bring down difficulties faced by GST taxpayers. Citing a specific example of GST law being overtaken by Rules with regard to Input Tax Credit, he said the government should take steps to correct this anomaly.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

'Adhika Masam Brahmotsavam' begins at Tirumala

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Sep 19 PTIThe nine-day Adhika Masam Brahmotsavam held once in three years began at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Saturday. The brahmotsavam began with the hoisting of the Garuda flag ato...

COVID-19: Former C'garh CM Raman Singh tests positive

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh on Saturday tweeted that he had been detected with COVID-19. He said he got himself tested after exhibiting symptoms and appealed to those who came in contact with him ove...

TN CM throws weight behind Centre on farm bills, accuses DMK of doing politics

The DMK was opposing the farm bills for political reasons and these would benefit farmers from unexpected price fall, Chief Minister K Palaniswami asserted on Saturday backing the Centres initiative. DMK chief, M K Stalin, who is opposing t...

NEP 2020 envisions an India-centred education system: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The National Education Policy NEP 2020 is directed towards major reforms in school education and it envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020