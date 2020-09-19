Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt introduces three labour code bills in Lok Sabha

The government on Saturday introduced three labour legislations - Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - in the Lok Sabha. The bills consolidate existing laws into codes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 20:59 IST
Govt introduces three labour code bills in Lok Sabha
Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar speaking in the Lok Sabha after the introduction of three legislations on labour reforms [Photo/LS TV] . Image Credit: ANI

The government on Saturday introduced three labour legislations - Code on Social Security, Industrial Relations Code and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - in the Lok Sabha. The bills consolidate existing laws into codes. Before introducing the new bills, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar withdrew three code bills introduced in the Parliament earlier.

He said the government is keen on labour reforms and the proposal to consolidate labour laws was first mooted in 2003. "We have been working on integrating 44 labour legislations within four codes. The first code has been passed and the rest of the three have been brought," Gangwar said.

"We have included 174 out of 233 or 74 per cent of the recommendations of the standing committee. Three codes are being introduced again as they have undergone substantial changes," he added. Gangwar said wide-ranging consultations were held with stakeholders by the government for creating the four codes.

"For creating the four codes on labour reforms, the government consulted with trade unions, state governments, employers' associations, experts and public. We conducted nine tripartite consultations, four sub-committee meetings and ten conferences," he said. The government had earlier notified the Code on Wages which provides for national level floor wage for all workers.

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari objected to the introduction of the three bills saying that adequate consultations have not been held. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris. The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War...

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend companies law

Lok Sabha on Saturday passed a bill to further amend the Companies Act and decriminalise various non-compoundable offences and promote ease of doing business. The Companies Amendment Bill, 2020 -- which seeks to decriminalise various penal ...

Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday thanked Colombian President Ivan Duque for his stance against Venezuelas President Nicolas Maduro and pledged continued assistance to help fight drug trafficking. In the fourth stop on his tou...

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020