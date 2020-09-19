Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight

Pompeo said the United States will continue to provide expertise and resources to help Colombia fight drug trafficking. Colombia faces constant pressure from the United States, a major destination for cocaine, to reduce the size of crops of coca, the drug's chief ingredient.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:27 IST
Pompeo hails Colombia's stance on Maduro, pledges more help in drugs fight
In the fourth stop on his tour of South America, Pompeo said the partnership between Colombia and the United States was a force for good in the region. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday thanked Colombian President Ivan Duque for his stance against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and pledged continued assistance to help fight drug trafficking. In the fourth stop on his tour of South America, Pompeo said the partnership between Colombia and the United States was a force for good in the region.

"Your support for interim (Venezuelan) president Juan Guaido and the democratic transition for a sovereign Venezuela free of malign influence ... is incredibly valued," Pompeo told Duque in a joint press conference in Bogota. Pompeo has used the tour to increase pressure on Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic collapse and has been indicted in the United States on narcoterrorism charges, to resign.

A report this week by United Nations investigators found Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity. "The international community has to act to bring this situation to an end," said Duque, who calls Maduro a dictator and often accuses him of sheltering and supporting members of Colombian rebel groups.

The Colombian government is among more than 50 countries which consider Venezuela's opposition leader Guaido to be the country's interim president. Pompeo said the United States will continue to provide expertise and resources to help Colombia fight drug trafficking.

Colombia faces constant pressure from the United States, a major destination for cocaine, to reduce the size of crops of coca, the drug's chief ingredient. Duque has set a target to destroy 130,000 hectares (321,237 acres) of coca this year, up from 100,000 hectares last year, and has signalled aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate could restart.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...

Delhi govt to request people to reach out to friends and advise them good practices in preventing dengue

As its anti-dengue campaign enters the third week on Sunday, the Delhi government will urge residents to call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices in preventing dengue, according to an official statement. ...

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed on Saturday, five days after a Berlin hospital said he had been taken off a ventilator and could breathe independently. Na...

Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris. The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020