Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon session of Guj Assembly from Monday; no Question Hour

Nearly 20 bills will be taken up for discussion during the session which will be conducted while adhering to all COVID-19 prevention protocols, he said. Seating arrangements will be made while following the social distancing norms and no visitors will be allowed in the premises, a release from the state Assembly earlier said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:18 IST
Monsoon session of Guj Assembly from Monday; no Question Hour

There will be no Question Hour during the five-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly session which will begin from Monday under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, a state minister said on Sunday. Nearly 20 bills will be taken up for discussion during the session which will be conducted while adhering to all COVID-19 prevention protocols, he said.

Seating arrangements will be made while following the social distancing norms and no visitors will be allowed in the premises, a release from the state Assembly earlier said. COVID-19 tests were conducted on Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and 505 staff members of the Assembly over the past couple of days, and five were found to be infected, it said.

"During the business advisory committee meeting last week, it was decided that there will be no Question Hour. Legislators can raise important current issues through short call notice," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.

On the first day of the Assembly session, the government will present its report on the work done to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, he said. Nearly 20 bills will be introduced during the five- day session, he said.

"Normally, the monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly is held for two-three days. But this time, as the government has to get approval for 20 bills and give updates regarding the work done to fight coronavirus, the session will go on for five days," Jadeja said. Speaker Rajendra Trivedi has decided to take special measures to hold the Assembly session during the time of the pandemic.

"All MLAs and ministers will be tested and only those who are found negative for coronavirus will be allowed to attend the proceedings. There will be segregated seating arrangements for MLAs," the Assembly release said. Visitors will not be allowed entry into the Assembly premises to view the House proceedings, it said.

Journalists covering the daily proceedings will also have to get themselves tested before entering the premises, it added..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dpt et placem...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020