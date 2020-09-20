No proposal to abolish ILP system: Govt

The Centre has no proposal to abolish the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system currently prevalent in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur, Parliament was informed on Sunday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ILP system came into existence in 1873 with the promulgation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR).

"Presently, it is in existence in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and parts of Nagaland. There is no proposal with the Government of India to abolish the ILP system," he said. Reddy said the ILP system was promulgated to preserve the culture and traditions of the tribes living in the area beyond the Inner Line, safeguard their title to tribal land and protect their resources.