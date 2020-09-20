Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress resorted to 'goondagardi' in Rajya Sabha: Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday alleged that Congress resorted to "goondagardi" (hooliganism) in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on two agriculture-related bills.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:04 IST
Congress resorted to 'goondagardi' in Rajya Sabha: Narendra Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday alleged that Congress resorted to "goondagardi" (hooliganism) in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on two agriculture-related bills. "Despite recommendations of various commissions and experts, Congress never did justice to farmers who found themselves helpless for years. Today, when Congress realised they don't have support in Rajya Sabha, they resorted to 'goondagardi'. Congress has proved they don't believe in democracy. The way attempts were made to attack the Deputy Chairman is condemnable. The act of Congress is an insult to the people," Tomar told reporters here.

"The anti-farmers face of the Congress party and other protesting parties came in front of the people. The way they acted today is undemocratic. I strongly condemn their action," he said. With the passage of these bills, the minister said that farmers can sell their produce to anyone and anywhere at their price.

"Under the second bill, farmers can get into a deal with any industry, NGO, start-up regarding his produce and make a declaration regarding the same. At the time of sowing itself, the minimum price of the produce should be mentioned in the declaration," he said. "Even if the produce of the farmers will get affected or destroyed due to any natural calamity or other reasons, the industry or NGO or start-up will pay that farmer the minimum price of the produce mentioned in the declaration," he added.

Tomar said that some people are peddling rumours about the minimum support price (MSP) but it will stay like earlier. Different groups of farmers met Tomar at Vijay Chowk and at his residence after passage of two bills.

Speaking over the ruckus in Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition murdered democracy. "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge," he said.

Amid protest from Opposition parties, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Rajya Sabha. Some Opposition MPs were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raising slogans against the chair, and tearing papers.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC issues show cause notice to Kerala Chief Secretary over snake bite inside classroom

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has issued a notice to the Kerala Chief Secretary and asked to show cause why compensation of Rs 2 lakh should not be recommended for a minor student who died after a snake bite in a classroom due t...

Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park. According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon. ...

Two key farm bills get Parliament nod; Oppn creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha; SAD unmoved despite PM's assurance on MSP

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed l...

Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media

Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and a local Bahraini newspaper reported, both citing Bahrains interior ministry.Bahrain, host to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020