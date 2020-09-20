Left Menu
Ahead of Bihar polls, RJD's posters with 'missing' Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi on opposition's target

With polls around the corner, the 'poster-war' in Bihar is at its peak.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:31 IST
Poster inforont of RJD office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With polls around the corner, the 'poster-war' in Bihar is at its peak. A huge poster on the main gate of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office on Veer Chand Patel Marg, Patna, comprising a giant photograph of party leader Tejashwi Yadav, with the party symbol in the corner.

The walls of the party office display two more posters, one with the photo of just Tejashwi Yadav, and another with the picture of Tej Pratap Yadav, along with Tejashwi Yadav. None of the posters depict party Chief Lalu Yadav and ex-Chief Minister Rabri Devi. These posters are now on the target of opposition. Taking a dig at the posters, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that the people of Bihar have forgotten Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi because of their 15-years of misrule

"Now he is behind bars. Due to this shame, Tejashwi has started cornering Lalu Yadav. The public is watching everything. Tejashwi Yadav on many occasions tried to mislead the public by issuing apologies for 15 years of misrule by his party. Now the tactic of missing photos cannot deceive the public," he said. JD(U) also attacked RJD over the new posters and said that not only the public but Tejashwi Yadav is also scared of the legacy of 'Jungle-Raj' of the RJD.

"At least Lalu Yadav was a politician who struggled to become big. He was a victim of corruption, and the people of Bihar have rejected him. What is the identity of Tejashwi Yadav? Tejashwi has made a big mistake by highlighting himself on the posters. With this move, RJD's dream of coming in power will end again," said Ranjan. Defending Yadav and the posters RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that RJD is, and will remain Lalu Yadav's party.

"It is not Tejashwi Yadav's room from where the pictures of his parents have disappeared for the opposition to raise an issue about. This is time for the young brigade to step in. Lalu's RJD is evolving under Tejashwi 's leadership. We haven't removed Lalu Yadav from the posters. His pictures are present on some posters and absent from others." (ANI)

