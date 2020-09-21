Left Menu
Senior PDP leaders meet for first time after revocation of J-K's special status

Mufti and most other mainstream leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were taken into custody, and later booked under the PSA, on August 4 last year shortly before the Centre's move. While the Abdullah father-son duo and most other mainstream leaders were gradually released from custody, the PDP chief continues to be under detention..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:50 IST
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday held a meeting of its senior leaders here for the first time since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked by the Centre in August last year, the party said. The meeting was chaired by party's vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri in the absence of party president Mehbooba Mufti, who is under detention, at the PDP headquarters here.

The party held its first meeting post the release of party leaders who were detained in August last year when the Centre abrogated Article 370, a PDP spokesman said. The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the party, including former ministers and legislators, he added.

Mufti, who is also a former chief minister, continues to remain in custody under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). She is currently lodged at her 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar road, which has been turned into a sub-jail. Mufti and most other mainstream leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, were taken into custody, and later booked under the PSA, on August 4 last year shortly before the Centre's move.

While the Abdullah father-son duo and most other mainstream leaders were gradually released from custody, the PDP chief continues to be under detention..

