Congress wants K'taka Assembly session extended by a week

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the ongoing Assembly session in the state needs to be extended by a week. The eight-day monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly got underway on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said, "We want to the Assembly session extended by a week. They (ruling party) want to curtail it." Speaking about why the assembly session should be extended, Shivakumar said, "About 30 bills have been tabled in the state assembly this time. In them, there are a lot of Ordinances which are against the sentiments of the state."

"This time 1,600 questions have been put before the Karnataka Assembly by Congress members. They are supposed to answer them. There are a lot of issues to be discussed, among them are issues of corruption, failure in handling COVID-19, GST and rain causing havoc," he added. (ANI)