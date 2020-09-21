Left Menu
Development News Edition

SP holds tehsil-level protests in UP against farmers' bills, unemployment

The Samajwadi Party said they held tehsil-level protests across Uttar Pradesh on Monday against the set of farmers' bills passed in Parliament, "deteriorating" law and order, unemployment and to highlight alleged irregularities and corruption in the health sector in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:35 IST
SP holds tehsil-level protests in UP against farmers' bills, unemployment
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Samajwadi Party said they held tehsil-level protests across Uttar Pradesh on Monday against the set of farmers' bills passed in Parliament, "deteriorating" law and order, unemployment and to highlight alleged irregularities and corruption in the health sector in the state. "The party workers maintained physical distancing during the protest in all the districts of the state and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the district administration," an SP spokesperson said here.

Protests were held at tehsil-level to highlight deteriorating law and order, unemployment and irregularities and corruption in the health sector apart from the farmers bill passed by the Centre, the party said in a statement. "Anti-public and "oppressive policies of the BJP government will not be tolerated by the people anymore and they are awaiting for the next elections to uproot this government," party MLC Anand Bhadauria said.

Meanwhile, reports from Gorakhpur mentioned that SP workers handed over a memorandum to the joint magistrate. The party's district president Nagina Prasad Sahini, said, "On the one hand, coronavirus infection is spreading at a high rate while people living in a pathetic state due to government policies. Issues like unemployment, privatisation, corruption and law and order situation are making people's life difficult. Farmers are also facing a very tough time." "When the youth raise issues, they face lathi charge and the CM presents fake data of employment. In the coronavirus pandemic when schools and colleges are closed, students are able to study online with the help of laptops distributed during the Samajwadi (Party) government," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, close shave for 127 patients

Over 125 patients, including pregnant women and newborns, were evacuated after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town of Odishas Cuttack district on Monday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far, DG Fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020