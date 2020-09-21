Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Modi slams oppn over Rajya Sabha din, says farm bills 'revolutionary'

He also sought to know if opposition RJD, which had also joined the protest, favours reinstatement of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in Bihar, which was repealed in 2006 by the then NDA government to "check exploitation of farmers". "The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha is a decent, educated and noted journalist.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:44 IST
Sushil Modi slams oppn over Rajya Sabha din, says farm bills 'revolutionary'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SushilModi)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday condemned the unruly behaviour of opposition MPs during protests over farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, and said their "misbehaviour" with the Upper House Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was "unacceptable". He also sought to know if opposition RJD, which had also joined the protest, favours reinstatement of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in Bihar, which was repealed in 2006 by the then NDA government to "check exploitation of farmers".

"The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha is a decent, educated and noted journalist. Not just Bihar, the entire country is unhappy with the manner in which he was treated by the opposition members, including those of the Congress and the RJD," the senior BJP leader said. He noted that opposition members had violated the COVID-19 protocols, refused to maintain physical distance, climbed the chairmans podium, flung the rule book at him and tore official papers, during their protest over farm bills.

"It was unprecedented... Whatever happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday is highly condemnable," Modi said during a press conference here. Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the Union government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid protests by opposition members who demanded that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

Several opposition members charged towards the podium of the deputy chairman, yanked his microphone and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee. Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for their "unruly behaviour".

Claiming that "every Bihari was hurt" to see that Harivansh, who is also a JD(U) MP, was subjected to "undignified attack" by opposition leaders in the Upper House, Modi said those supporting middlemen are the ones opposing the farm bills, as they do not care about farmers' welfare. He also said that the new legislation will allow farmers to sell their produce outside of APMC-regulated mandis, and rid them of middlemen interference.

"Bihar had become the first state to repeal the APMC Act in the year 2006. Back then, the RJD had opposed the move then in the Assembly. The RJD is an anti-farmer partyPeople will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls," the deputy CM claimed. Hailing the farm bills as "revolutionary", he said farmers won't be cheated anymore once they are enacted.

"Big companies can directly buy farmers' produce at a fixed price, as per an agreement signed between them. Farmers cant be cheated by the company as they will be protected by the agreement and if there is any grievance, it can be redressed at Sub-Divisional officer (SDO)," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, close shave for 127 patients

Over 125 patients, including pregnant women and newborns, were evacuated after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town of Odishas Cuttack district on Monday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far, DG Fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020