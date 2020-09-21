Rajasthan panchayat polls: Over 5000 candidates in fray for posts of sarpanch in first phase

There are 5,388 candidates for the posts of sarpanch and 11,890 for posts of panch in the fray in the first phase of the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan. In the first phase, 1,002 gram panchayats are going to poll on September 28 for which nominations were filed on September 19. Thirteen sarpanch and 4,468 panch candidates have been elected unopposed.

Election Commissioner P S Mehra informed that after the last date of nomination withdrawal on September 20, the number of candidates for the posts of sarpanch was 5,388 while 11,890 candidates are in the fray for the posts of panch. Mehra said that polling will take place on September 28 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and counting of votes will be done at all panchayat headquarters after voting ends. On September 29, the election of Up-sarpanch will be held.

In total there are 33.40 lakh voters in the panchayats going to polls in the first phase. The elections will be conducted while ensuring social distancing and other guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases. The second phase of polling is on October 3, third on October 6 and fourth phase of voting will take place on October 10.