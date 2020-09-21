Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan panchayat polls: Over 5000 candidates in fray for posts of sarpanch in first phase

Mehra said that polling will take place on September 28 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and counting of votes will be done at all panchayat headquarters after voting ends. On September 29, the election of Up-sarpanch will be held. In total there are 33.40 lakh voters in the panchayats going to polls in the first phase.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:54 IST
Rajasthan panchayat polls: Over 5000 candidates in fray for posts of sarpanch in first phase
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

There are 5,388 candidates for the posts of sarpanch and 11,890 for posts of panch in the fray in the first phase of the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan. In the first phase, 1,002 gram panchayats are going to poll on September 28 for which nominations were filed on September 19. Thirteen sarpanch and 4,468 panch candidates have been elected unopposed.

Election Commissioner P S Mehra informed that after the last date of nomination withdrawal on September 20, the number of candidates for the posts of sarpanch was 5,388 while 11,890 candidates are in the fray for the posts of panch. Mehra said that polling will take place on September 28 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and counting of votes will be done at all panchayat headquarters after voting ends. On September 29, the election of Up-sarpanch will be held.

In total there are 33.40 lakh voters in the panchayats going to polls in the first phase. The elections will be conducted while ensuring social distancing and other guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases. The second phase of polling is on October 3, third on October 6 and fourth phase of voting will take place on October 10.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, close shave for 127 patients

Over 125 patients, including pregnant women and newborns, were evacuated after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town of Odishas Cuttack district on Monday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far, DG Fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020