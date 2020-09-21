Left Menu
Development News Edition

No order given to lathi-charge farmers in Pipli: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said no orders were given to lathi-charge protesting farmers in Kurukshetra, differing with the version of the recent incident given by ally Jannayak Janta Party.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:19 IST
No order given to lathi-charge farmers in Pipli: Khattar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said no orders were given to lathi-charge protesting farmers in Kurukshetra, differing with the version of the recent incident given by ally Jannayak Janta Party. But the CM also defended the use of force in self-defence and even questioned what is meant by a "lathi-charge", prompting a Congress rejoinder.

Khattar also talked about batons being sometimes banged on the ground by police to disperse people. "It is considered a lathi-charge only when such an order is given," he told reporters on the sidelines of a party event here.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other organisations had said farmers protesting against three agri-marketing ordinances – later presented before Parliament as bills – were lathi-charged at Pipli in Kurukshetra district on September 10. State home minister Anil Vij had denied that force was used to disperse the farmers, but senior JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the incident will be investigated. His brother Digvijay Chautala even apologised it.

Despite some JJP MLAs supporting protests against the farm bills, the party has made it clear that its coalition with the BJP in the state remains intact. When asked if the government will get the Pipli lathi-charge incident investigated, Khattar said, "There are some things which do not have a clear answer. I think first we will have to discuss what a lathi-charge is.

He said if any police officer feels there is deterioration in the situation on the ground, he has the magisterial powers to order a lathi-charge. "But no such orders were given here," he asserted. Answering another question, he said a policeman can be seen in a video clip trying to stop two tractors attempting to cross police barricades in Pipli.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at Khattar over his remarks. "First farmers are brutally beaten, now the chief minister is trying to give an explanation on what a lathi-charge means". He also questioned the JJP's "silence", alleging that for that party hanging on to power is more important than concern towards farmers.

Defending the three farm bills, Khattar said a farmer will now have the option to sell his produce even outside the mandis. "And if he feels he is not getting the right price outside, he can sell his crop in the mandi, where the MSP is guaranteed," the chief minister said.

Farmer bodies campaigning against the bills passed in Parliament claim they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price system. Hitting out at the opposition, Khattar said, "They are criticising these reforms for the sake of criticism. Congress is saying the government should give a guarantee on MSP, but that is already there. Government makes purchases at MSP only."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Czech media group pledges 200,000 euros to independent Hungary news portal

One of the largest Czech media groups, Economia, has pledged to donate 200,000 euros to a new independent Hungarian website called Telex.hu started by former journalists of website Index, who quit en masse in July citing government pressure...

Young man, woman found dead with gunshots in Noida house

The bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman riddled with bullets were found inside a house in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday, police said. The police said the married woman and the unmarried man were in a relationship for the pa...

UK devolved leaders to work with PM Johnson on COVID-19 - PM's office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that rising COVID-19 cases were a cause for great concern and he was committed to working with the administration of each country to tackle the virus.J...

Minor 'hangs' self to death, father alleges her gangrape: Police

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, with her father alleging that she took the extreme step after being gangraped by two persons.The victims father Bunty, 23, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020