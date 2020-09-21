Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputy Chairman Harvinash nearly assaulted by opposition members: Govt

Condemning the opposition's conduct during the passage of the farm bills on Sunday as "shameful", the government on Monday said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was "nearly assaulted" by opposition members even when he was ready to take up their motion to move the bills to the select committee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:39 IST
Deputy Chairman Harvinash nearly assaulted by opposition members: Govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the opposition's conduct during the passage of the farm bills on Sunday as "shameful", the government on Monday said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was "nearly assaulted" by opposition members even when he was ready to take up their motion to move the bills to the select committee. Eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP -- were suspended earlier in the day for the remainder of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

"The conduct of opposition leaders in the Upper House of Parliament on Sunday was shameful, irresponsible and utter disrespect to parliamentary rules and dignity," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. He was addressing a press conference along with his cabinet colleagues Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal on the pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and Monday. Suspended members not leaving the House on Monday in spite of declaration of suspension by the Chairperson was "patently illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating the norms are concerned," Prasad said.

He asserted that the government had clear majority during the passage of the farm bills. It had 110 members in support of the legislation as against 72 opposed to it, he said. Hailing Harivansh's behaviour as "exemplary", Prasad said the Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House was ready to take up the opposition's motion for sending the bills to the select committee and was urging them to go to their seats so that House could be in order. "..it is matter of record 13 times, honourable Deputy Chairman requested opposition members to go back on their seats so that he can take up the opposition members' motion for sending the bill to the select committee," Prasad said, adding that they rather stood on the table and destroyed the mike in front of him. "It was most shameful day in the history of parliament, mike was destroyed and the rule book was torn. There is enough visual evidence available that if martials would not have protected the Deputy Chairman Harivanshji would have been nearly physically assaulted as to what was happening just by his side at the podium," Prasad said.

Describing Harviansh as a respected Indian from Bihar, the Union Ministers said people from the state were hurt by the opposition's behaviour and will give a reply to them. "An eminent Indian who hails from Bihar who has made a mark not in the country but in globe was humiliated and Congress and RJD were encouraging it in most abashed manner," he said. Harivansh is BJP ally JD(U)'s MP from poll-bound Bihar. Citing Congress' election manifesto and statements made by the chief ministers of the states ruled by it, Prasad accused the opposition party of double standards on issues including contract farming and agriculture produce marketing committees. According to sources in the government, there have been 10 instances when members have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha during the tenure of Congress governments.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi who was also present at the press conference said the proposal to curtail the session came from the opposition.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Civic bodies gear up for desealing

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said the process to deseal properties in residential areas sealed on the directions of the monitoring committee is likely begin this week and officials have been directed to expedite the process. The ...

Adhir Chowdhury terms Govt as 'ordinance savvy government'

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it has become a practice of the BJP-led government to promulgate ordinances on every issue.I took a serious exception to the way one after another Ordinances are bei...

5 dead as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Five pilgrims died and around 30 were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accident occurred when the pilgrims, who are from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh, were going to the...

Nagpur Police gets dedicated COVID-19 hospital

Police personnel in Maharashtras Nagpur can now avail of treatment in a new dedicated COVID-19 hospital for them. A seperate and independent Covid hospital was needed for the police department which was set up within weeks, Nagpur police c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020