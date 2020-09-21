Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills will lead to famine, BJP operating like fascist regime: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP-led central government over the passage of two farm sector reform bills, claiming that the "anti-farmer" legislations which were bulldozed through the Rajya Sabha by a "fascist" regime will lead to famine.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:11 IST
Farm bills will lead to famine, BJP operating like fascist regime: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP-led central government over the passage of two farm sector reform bills, claiming that the "anti-farmer" legislations which were bulldozed through the Rajya Sabha by a "fascist" regime will lead to famine. Urging all opposition parties to come together and fight the bills tooth and nail to protect the rights of farmers, the Trinamool Congress supremo slammed the decision to suspend eight Rajya Sabha MPs for protesting against the farm bills and said that it is a "black day for democracy".

The TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen are among the eight lawmakers who were suspended on Monday for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for "unruly behaviour" during the passage of two farm bills on Sunday. "These bills will push the country towards famine.

They (the Centre) have failed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and are now creating a food pandemic. They will be responsible for this famine," she claimed while addressing a press conference. "The Centre has done nothing to control the price rise of essential commodities. It bulldozed the two anti-farmer legislations. The farmers will not get MSP (minimum support price) now," Banerjee said.

Two key farm bills were on Sunday passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny. The BJP is trying to silence the opposition by using its brute majority, Banerjee alleged.

"What happened at Parliament yesterday and today is not expected in a democracy. This is a black day for democracy," the chief minister said. She said that despite the opposition repeatedly seeking a division on the bills, they were passed through a voice vote as the BJP does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha and a number of MPs including those of the saffron partys allies were united against the legislations.

"The rights of farmers were demolished. The Centre is gradually snatching all powers from state governments and running the country like a fascist," she said adding that the BJP does not have the right to sell or loot the country. "The way the BJP has passed the bills, it has become a shame for this country. Today, opposition parties have united on the farm bill issue. They will also unite on the issue of labour rights later," she said.

Claiming that opposition leaders who are against the "anti-people policies" of the government are being implicated in false cases, Banerjee said that such actions are reflective of a "fascist and Hitler like mindset". "Those who opposed CAA and NRC were framed in false cases. I might have political differences with (CPI-M leader) Sitaram Yechury, but I would never support if he is framed in false cases," she said.

Supporting the opposition MPs for protesting against the "draconian laws" of the Centre, Banerjee said that they did the right thing. She later spoke to the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and appreciated their efforts towards "upholding the values of Parliament".

She also announced that the TMC womens' wing would conduct a sit-in against the farm bills from Tuesday in Kolkata. "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govts mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy," she tweeted earlier in the day.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Civic bodies gear up for desealing

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said the process to deseal properties in residential areas sealed on the directions of the monitoring committee is likely begin this week and officials have been directed to expedite the process. The ...

Adhir Chowdhury terms Govt as 'ordinance savvy government'

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it has become a practice of the BJP-led government to promulgate ordinances on every issue.I took a serious exception to the way one after another Ordinances are bei...

5 dead as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Five pilgrims died and around 30 were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned in Chitrakoot area of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said. The accident occurred when the pilgrims, who are from Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh, were going to the...

Nagpur Police gets dedicated COVID-19 hospital

Police personnel in Maharashtras Nagpur can now avail of treatment in a new dedicated COVID-19 hospital for them. A seperate and independent Covid hospital was needed for the police department which was set up within weeks, Nagpur police c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020