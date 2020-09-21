Farm Bills: Protesting Delhi Cong leaders detained during march towards Parliament

Dozens of Delhi Congress leaders and workers marching towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new farm Bills were detained by the police. Led by Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, the protesters were marching towards the Parliament building but were stopped on R P Road and detained, the party said.

The police took the protesters to the Mandir Marg police station here, Congress leader Parvez Alam said. A senior police officer said 41 protesters were detained and released later. Kumar alleged, "The Modi Government was foisting anti-farmer Bills on the farmers who were already reeling under tremendous financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bills will destroy the farmers in the country." The Delhi Congress will continue to forcefully raise the voice of the farmers till the proposed anti-farmer legislations are withdrawn, he asserted. The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday amid a strong protest by the Opposition.