Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat Bill on salary cut for MLAs, ministers gets House nod

The BJP government had taken the decision to implement 30 per cent salary for a period of one year in April through an ordinance as the Assembly was not in session then. The Bill, passed unanimously in the Assembly on the first day of its monsoon session, replaced the ordinance.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:25 IST
Gujarat Bill on salary cut for MLAs, ministers gets House nod
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a Bill proposing a 30 per cent cut in the basic salaries of MLAs, ministers and other dignitaries for a year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay cut, which came into effect from April 1 through an ordinance, would save Rs 6.27 crore, an amount "which will be utilised to fight coronavirus" in the BJP-ruled state, said the Bill document.

Apart from MLAs and ministers, the 30 per cent pay cut applies to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and to salaries drawn by the Leader of Opposition, said legislative and parliamentary affairs minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama while tabling the Bill for discussion. The BJP government had taken the decision to implement 30 per cent salary for a period of one year in April through an ordinance as the Assembly was not in session then.

The Bill, passed unanimously in the Assembly on the first day of its monsoon session, replaced the ordinance.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Canada police say six ricin-laced letters sent to U.S., including White House

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the woman arrested for sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said. U.S....

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19: J-K official

Amid rise coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Financial Commissioner, Health a...

Arians not concerned by Gronk's lack of production

Rob Gronkowski has only two catches for 11 yards through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first two games, but coach Bruce Arians isnt concerned about the tight ends lack of production in the passing game. Gronkowski, 31, was only targeted once and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020