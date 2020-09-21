Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those opposing Agriculture Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the political parties who are opposing the Agriculture Bills are against the prosperity of the farmers and the appropriate value of their produce.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:33 IST
Those opposing Agriculture Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the political parties who are opposing the Agriculture Bills are against the prosperity of the farmers and the appropriate value of their produce. "Those opposing the Modi government's agricultural reform bills are actually against the prosperity of farmers and the true value of their produce. These people do not want the food provider (Aannadata) who feeds the country to become rich. They don't want to empower them. But the Modi government will give full rights to farmers," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Shah further stated that those who are looking to gain their lost political ground by provoking farmers, they purchased only 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of pulses from the farmers while in power till 2009-14, while the Modi government purchased 76.85 lakh metric tonnes of pulses in 2014-19. "This difference of 4962 per cent clearly shows their hypocrisy and dedication of Modi ji," he added.

"Every moment and every day of Modi government has been devoted to the welfare of farmers and poor. Today, by increasing the MSP of 6 rabi crops, the central government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has reiterated its same resolve. I would express my gratitude to PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar for the same," Shah tweeted. "Today, Modi ji increased MSP of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal, Gram Rs 225 per quintal, Barley Rs75 per quintal, Lentils Rs 300 per quintal, Mustard and rapeseed Rs 225 per quintal, Kusumbh Rs 112 per quintal and made meaningful efforts towards doubling the income of farmers," he added.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote. Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Game changer Chahal showed how he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday credited wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahals three-wicket burst for his sides 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here. Chahal 318 removed in-form Englishman J...

Canada police say six ricin-laced letters sent to U.S., including White House

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the woman arrested for sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said. U.S....

Adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19: J-K official

Amid rise coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Financial Commissioner, Health a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020