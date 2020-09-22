Left Menu
Brazil's PT unveils national recovery plan with eye to local elections

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the party's founder, attacked Bolsonaro for dismantling the social safety net policies setup by PT governments from 2003 to 2016. "This country will only recover when the people change the person now governing it," he said at the launch at the headquarters of the metal workers' union in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's Workers Party, looking to mobilize opposition to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, launched a plan on Monday which it said would lead the country out of the economic and public health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The party, known as the PT, proposed extending emergency monthly payments of 600 reais ($111.06) to low-income Brazilians until the end of the pandemic, boosting investment in public works programs to create jobs and taxing the rich to help the poor.

In local elections in November, the PT is hoping to reverse disastrous results four years ago when it lost 60 percent of its mayors across Brazil just months after Lula's successor Dilma Rousseff was impeached and the party faced damaging corruption investigations that landed Lula in prison. "The PT will recover somewhat this year from the massive defeat it suffered in 2016 due to anti-PT sentiment that helped Bolsonaro get elected two years later," said Claudio Couto, politics professor at the FGV think tank in Sao Paulo.

Lula, who is out of jail but barred from running for elected office due to two corruption convictions, told Reuters on Friday he is open to backing any candidate who can beat Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential elections. ($1 = 5.4026 reais)

