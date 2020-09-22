Left Menu
If marshals weren't present they could've murdered RS Deputy Chairman: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh reacted strongly to the ruckus created in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday over the agriculture reform Bills and claimed that "even the murder of the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman could have happened" if marshals weren't present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:36 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh reacted strongly to the ruckus created in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday over the agriculture reform Bills and claimed that "even the murder of the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman could have happened" if marshals weren't present. Talking to ANI, Singh raised the suspicion that in the environment, which was created by the Opposition in the Upper House, even the murder of the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman could have happened.

"On Sunday the attack did not happen on just a son of Bihar but on the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman. It was an attack on democracy, on the constitutional setup. They tore away the rules under which they became parliamentarians. Had the marshals not been there, they could have murdered Harivanshji, he could have died," Singh said. "Harivanshji is not just Bihar's son, he is also a follower of Jayaprakash Narayan (Lok Nayak). He has worked with Chandrashekhar ji, been a journalist and once he came to the Rajya Sabha and became a Deputy Chairman, he has been an idol of restraint and constitutional setup. If they (Opposition) do not apologise, Bihar will definitely take its revenge," he added.

Singh compared the leaders who created the ruckus to "Urban Naxals"."These people have come as a new form of Urban Naxals. What do the Naxals do, they kill people and say they are talking about the welfare of the poor. In which democracy does this occur? The country will never forgive them," he said. Speaking about the protest being staged by parliamentarians near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, Singh said, "The country worships the Constitution, the country is fond of non-violence. These people have murdered the Constitution. The rule book is a part of the Constitution. They have torn the Constitution, murdered democracy and after murdering democracy sat on a dharna near Gandhiji's statue, they have also insulted Gandhiji."

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well of the House and reached the Deputy Chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. During the ruckus in the Upper House, the rule book was torn and the Deputy Chairman's mike was broken. After this, eight MPs were suspended for a week from the House's proceedings by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.Leaders from the Opposition are on a protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, and they said that they will not end it till the government takes back these Bills. (ANI)

