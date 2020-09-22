Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended MPs: Will withdraw protest depending upon what follows inside Rajya Sabha today

The eight opposition Rajya Sabha members suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House and who stayed overnight on the Parliament lawns in a sit-in protest have said that they will withdraw protest depending upon the proceedings inside the House on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 09:44 IST
Suspended MPs: Will withdraw protest depending upon what follows inside Rajya Sabha today
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh with suspended MPs at parliament premises on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The eight opposition Rajya Sabha members suspended for continuing with their protests against farm bills inside the Upper House and who stayed overnight on the Parliament lawns in a sit-in protest have said that they will withdraw protest depending upon the proceedings inside the House on Tuesday. The suspended MPs had a visitor in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who arrived with morning tea for them on Tuesday morning but the opposition members refused the tea diplomacy.

While talking to ANI, they alleged that Harivansh violated rules and norms of parliament proceedings. One of the eight suspended MPs, Ripun Bora of Congress said, "Harivansh Ji said he came to meet us as a colleague and not as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He also brought some tea and snacks for us. We started this sit-in demonstration yesterday from 12 noon as a protest against our suspension."

"We have been here all night. Nobody from the government came to enquire about us. Oppositions MPs including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda came here to show solidarity with us. We took this pain for the cause of farmers of our country. Yesterday Leader of Opposition (LoP) was not allowed to speak for us and so we are demanding that LoP should be be allowed to speak and demand the revocation of our suspension," he added. CPM MP KK Ragesh said, "This is for the first time that MPs are protesting here all through the night. It is an extraordinary situation and we have protested extraordinary. Our constitution right is blatantly denied. A black law was passed by parliament. We will continue our protest and it depends upon the response from House."

Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has forcefully passed the farm Bills. "We are sitting here to raise farmers' voices. The parliament has passed a black law. The government in 2014 has promised to give over 50 per cent MSP over the expenditure bear by farmers in cultivating the crops. But in the court, it said it can not do that. They are cheating farmers. It is our moral responsibility to raise the concerns of the countrymen. Even being in minority in the Upper House, BJP has forcefully passed the law and we are protesting against that. The course of protest depends upon what will follow inside House today," he said.

Singh further alleged that Deputy Chairman violated the rules of parliamentary procedures. "We are not sitting here to develop any personal relationship. Harivinsh ji did not hold voting and now he is coming here, it is of no use. Today when he came here, we told him that he had violated procedures of parliament proceedings," he said.

Congress' Rajeev Satav said, "We are struggling for farmers. They are bringing Bills against the farmers. The Deputy speaker violated rules. It is not a personal fight. We are fighting for farmers and we are against the government which is protecting corporates. We told the speaker that the house can not function like this." The MPs were earlier suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with Harivansh.

On Monday, Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm bills. On Sunday Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

(Update: Oct 14 launch confirmed) Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tour de France team under investigation over alleged doping

French judicial authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into suspected doping during the Tour de France targeting the Arkea-Samsic team, the French outfit confirmed. Following reports in the French press that two persons close t...

Ibrahimović scores twice as Milan beats Bologna 2-0

Zlatan Ibrahimovi scored twice to help AC Milan beat Bologna 2-0 in Serie A and keep the Rossoneri optimism alive at the start of the new season. Ibrahimovi broke the deadlock 10 minutes from halftime with a powerful header on a Theo Hernnd...

Soccer-Chelsea's Silva targets another World Cup, Premier League success

Chelseas new Brazilian defender Thiago Silva said the desire to play at another World Cup and win trophies in England had prompted him to seek a fresh challenge in his mid-30s. The former Paris St Germain centre back, who is 36 on Tuesday, ...

S.Korea suspends flu shots in setback for winter COVID-19 preparations

South Korea suspended free flu shots on Tuesday after reports of problems in storing the vaccinations during transportation, disrupting plans to pre-emptively ease the burden on a healthcare system already strained by coronavirus outbreaks....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020