Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal, Sisodia laud suspended RS MPs for taking up farmers cause

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday lauded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and other suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, for "fighting for the farmers, regardless of the heat, mosquitoes and other inconveniences" while holding a protest at the Parliament premises.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:37 IST
Kejriwal, Sisodia laud suspended RS MPs for taking up farmers cause
Suspended MPs with Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh in the Parliament premises on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday lauded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and other suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, for "fighting for the farmers, regardless of the heat, mosquitoes and other inconveniences" while holding a protest at the Parliament premises. Singh has been suspended from Rajya Sabha along with seven other MPs for unruly behaviour with Deputy Chairman Harivansh during a discussion on agriculture reform Bills on September 20.

Kejriwal and Sisodia took to Twitter and said that suspended MPs are fighting for the farmers. "Sanjay Singh ji and other MPs struggled throughout the night for the farmers of the country in the Parliament premises. They continued to fight for the farmers, regardless of the heat, mosquitoes and other inconveniences. They are not asking for anything for themselves. They are fighting for democracy and constitution. They are struggling for the farmers of the country," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"Farmers across the country are saying that these laws will put an end to the farmers. How can such dangerous laws passed by Parliament without voting? Then what is the meaning of Parliament, what is the meaning of elections? If you want to pass the law in the same way then why do you call the Parliament session?," he added. Sisodia alleged that the government is behaving like the Britishers.

"The British used to run like this - used to commit the crime on the common farmers, traders and workers of India. Black laws were made against them so that Britishers could commit more crimes. Then when Gandhiji and other leaders used to meet them, they also used to give tea. Our rulers are still running the government in the same English style," Sisodia tweeted. The eight Opposition Rajya Sabha members were suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for "unruly behaviour" with Harivansh.On Monday, Venkaiah Naidu announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm bills.

On Sunday Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Parliament passes Banking Regulation Amendment Bill, 2020....

Many coop banks came under stress during COVID; their finances being closely monitored by regulator RBI: FM in Rajya Sabha.

Many coop banks came under stress during COVID their finances being closely monitored by regulator RBI FM in Rajya Sabha....

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...

European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again

European stocks stabilised on Tuesday after a sell-off in the previous session, as technology and healthcare stocks gained, but worries about new coronavirus restrictions in Britain and elsewhere kept travel stocks under pressure.The pan-Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020