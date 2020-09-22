Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's right makes inroads, but Democrats hold off sweep

Italy's center-right parties made inroads in bastions of the left, but final results from regional elections Tuesday showed the left-of-center Democratic Party held on, giving stability for now to its partnership with the 5-Star Movement in the ruling national coalition.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:11 IST
Italy's right makes inroads, but Democrats hold off sweep

Italy's center-right parties made inroads in bastions of the left, but final results from regional elections Tuesday showed the left-of-center Democratic Party held on, giving stability for now to its partnership with the 5-Star Movement in the ruling national coalition. The right-wing Brothers of Italy party did take the governorship of Le Marche, a longtime center-left stronghold on Italy's Adriatic coast, giving the party known for its conservative, anti-migration stance a key regional win. The party's candidate, Francesco Acquaroli, ran with the backing of other center-right parties.

The biggest center-right party, the League, also made a strong showing in traditionally left-leaning Tuscany with 40 per cent of the vote. But Democratic candidate Eugenio Giani held off what would have been a devastating defeat by winning 48.6 per cent, final results showed. The center-left also kept southern Puglia from flipping to the right. The head of the Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, was emboldened by the party's showing, which confirmed for now his continued leadership of the left.

“What won was a team, a community," he said. “Now we go forward to change, close to the people." The League confirmed its expected victory in Veneto, where the governor, Luca Zaia, secured another mandate with a whopping 76 per cent of the vote. Zaia was largely credited with having helped spare Veneto the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, through aggressive testing and other public health measures, while neighbouring Lombardy suffered more than any Italian region. In all, Italians voted over two days for governors in seven regions and for mayors of 1,000 cities and towns in elections postponed by the pandemic. Italians also overwhelmingly backed a constitutional referendum to reduce the number of parliamentarians by a third, with nearly 70 per cent of voters supporting the measure.

Giovanni Orsina, professor of political science and the head of the school of government at Rome's Luiss University, said the results didn't create a political earthquake. But he said they confirmed that the right was strong and getting stronger in Italy, that traditionally left-wing regions were becoming less so, but that the Democratic Party, or PD, had held out. “The national message is the PD didn't lose Puglia,” Orsina said. “Of course, this means that the PD is going to be a more solid party, and this means also that the government is going to be more solid.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, includin...

Congress, opposition parties boycott Lok Sabha proceedings, seeks withdrawal of farm bills

Congress and some other opposition parties on Tuesday boycotted the proceedings of Lok Sabha, hours after they boycotted the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, over the government not agreeing to opposition suggestions on the agriculture bills...

Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 66,632

Nepal on Tuesday registered 1,356 new coronavirus cases, taking the countrys COVID-19 tally to 66,632, the health ministry said. The death toll reached 429 with 2 more fatalities, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the health ministry, s...

Mirzapur Season 2 release, development revealed, what can you see in upcoming season

Fans have been waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 since Season 1 was streamed in November 2018. They are happy as we are on the verge of its release in the next month.The creators of Mirzapur revealed Season 2s release date via a teaser. They hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020