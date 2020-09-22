Opposition parties likely to boycott LS, indicates Derek O’Brien

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday indicated that Opposition parties are going to boycott the Lok Sabha session in protest against the suspension of eight MPs. Members of the opposition had walked out of the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day.

"There is no Opposition in Rajya Sabha and I am given to understand that the Opposition leaders are going to boycott Lok Sabha as well. So, if that actually happens, there will be absolutely no Opposition in Parliament," O'Brien said during a media briefing. O'Brien along with seven other MPs were suspended on Monday over their "misbehaviour" with the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman during the passage of farm bills on Sunday.

He accused the government of using "fascist methodology to demolish democracy" and said that the fight against the farm bills will continue outside Parliament..